Small business owners asking state officials for more guidelines on reopening plans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York PAUSE order expires May 15. If the Finger Lakes region meets all state benchmarks by then, certain businesses can begin reopening. The region currently meets five out of the seven.

Governor Cuomo said before reopening, businesses will have to come up with plans that comply with current social distancing and public health safety guidelines. But many small businesses across the state are still waiting on answers about exactly what’s expected of them.

Greg Biryla is the New York State director of the National Federation of Independent Business, a national small business advocacy organization. 11,000 business members from New York are part of the organization. Biryla said businesses need more information about what they need to do to comply to state guidelines.

“We understand that there will be some new public health and safety requirements, probably wearing masks and sanitation and disinfecting procedures,” said Biryla.

The governor announced the phases of reopening on Monday, with manufacturing, construction, and select retail being first in line. Biryla said a one-size-fits-all approach won’t work when it comes to reopening.

“There has to be a balance. I think high density big box department stores have to be looked at differently than a boutique on Park Avenue. They’re different metrics, they’re not the same type of businesses.”

Biryla said communication is key going forward.

“Particularly small business who don’t have HR departments, don’t have legal teams, what’s expected of them needs to be clear.”

The specifics of exactly what businesses fall under the reopening categories is still unclear. On Monday, Rochester Chamber of Commerce president Bob Duffy said they’re still working out those details.