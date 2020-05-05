1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Small business owners asking state officials for more guidelines on reopening plans

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York PAUSE order expires May 15. If the Finger Lakes region meets all state benchmarks by then, certain businesses can begin reopening. The region currently meets five out of the seven.

Governor Cuomo said before reopening, businesses will have to come up with plans that comply with current social distancing and public health safety guidelines. But many small businesses across the state are still waiting on answers about exactly what’s expected of them.

Greg Biryla is the New York State director of the National Federation of Independent Business, a national small business advocacy organization. 11,000 business members from New York are part of the organization. Biryla said businesses need more information about what they need to do to comply to state guidelines.

“We understand that there will be some new public health and safety requirements, probably wearing masks and sanitation and disinfecting procedures,” said Biryla.

The governor announced the phases of reopening on Monday, with manufacturing, construction, and select retail being first in line. Biryla said a one-size-fits-all approach won’t work when it comes to reopening.

“There has to be a balance. I think high density big box department stores have to be looked at differently than a boutique on Park Avenue. They’re different metrics, they’re not the same type of businesses.”

Biryla said communication is key going forward.

“Particularly small business who don’t have HR departments, don’t have legal teams, what’s expected of them needs to be clear.”

The specifics of exactly what businesses fall under the reopening categories is still unclear. On Monday, Rochester Chamber of Commerce president Bob Duffy said they’re still working out those details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss