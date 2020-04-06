Siena Poll: 95% of New Yorkers see drastic change to daily lives amid coronavirus outbreak

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the latest Siena Poll, 95 percent of New Yorkers said their lives were completely changed after the coronavirus outbreak.

“The coronavirus crisis has turned life upside down for nearly all New Yorkers,” said Don Levy, director of the Siena poll. “Ninety-five percent are either quarantining or cutting back on going out, not being around others and practicing social distancing. Almost as many, 82 percent, are worried about their health.”

Only four percent of those surveyed said their lives continued on as usual.

The survey found that 14 percent of people said they were under a mandatory quarantine, 42 percent are self quarantining, 39 percent are practicing social distancing.

The poll included questions about financial stability. The survey found that over half, 51 percent are concerned about making their monthly payments.

“And as the crisis continues, the emotional toll is starting to mount. Two-thirds of New Yorkers say that their anxiety level is up, 66 percent say they feel powerless and wish there was something more they could do and 62 percent say that ‘it’s starting to feel like this will never end,” Levy said.

The survey did find a silver lining, however. About 76 percent of those surveyed said they are enjoying the small things even more and 75 percent said they are enjoying the extra time they get to spend with those close to them.