Siena Poll: 49% say to keep NY PAUSE restrictions beyond May 15

by: WROC Staff

People wear masks and maintain social distance to help stop the spread of new coronavirus, while waiting in line to enter a store on 5th Avenue in Sunset Park, a Brooklyn neighborhood with one of the city’s largest Mexican and Hispanic communities, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in New York. The annual street festival parade marking Cinco de Mayo, an annual celebration held on this day to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire on May 5, 1862, was canceled this year due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — In a poll released by the Siena College Research Institute on Monday, 49% of residents say the New York State ‘On PAUSE’ restrictions should remain in place beyond May 15.

However, 39% say they believe it will be safe to gradually open.

52% of those that worked outside of the home prior to the pandemic are very confident that their businesses will take the steps to keep employees and clients safe from the virus. While 81% are somewhat confident, only 27% are very confident.

MORE | Siena poll: Record high favorability for Gov. Cuomo during pandemic

According to the poll, in order to feel safe going to work outside of the home, the workforce said the following is necessary:

  • workers are provided with masks (75%)
  • a treatment for the virus is available (71%)
  • workplaces are sanitized daily (72%)
  • both diagnostic (64%) and antibody (61%) testing is available
  • workplaces are set up for social distancing (61%)

“In order for Capital Region workers to feel safe, it’s gonna take not only masks, testing, cleaning, a
treatment and social distancing but over half say a vaccine is necessary,” SCRI’s Director Dr. Don Levy said in a statement. “A majority of workers are very confident that their business will do all it can to keep them safe. Still, in this difficult time these numbers say that in most cases we’re going to have to tolerate a certain level of risk in order to go back to work anytime soon.”

MORE | Siena Poll: 95% of New Yorkers see drastic change to daily lives amid coronavirus outbreak

Full report:

