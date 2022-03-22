ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new omicron variant is spreading in New York, but the Chair of the University of Rochester Department of Family Medicine says this is not time to panic.

Dr. Colleen Fogarty discussed the emerging variant Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“The new strain is called BA.2,” Dr. Fogarty explained. “The original one was called BA.1. As you know, the COVID virus, like other viruses, does mutate and develop changes. The omicron variant came out and both of these subtypes were actually around at the same time. Now the BA.2 one seems to be spreading more.”

Dr. Fogarty said the BA.2 variant has been detected in about 40 countries including the United States.

“It’s probably what is driving the spike in COVID infection in the UK, Europe, and China,” she said. “The BA.2 variant was found here in the U.S. around mid-January and it’s been climbing slowly but steadily as a proportion of the cases. In the New York/New Jersey region, the BA.2 represents 39% of all COVID cases. U.S. wide it’s 23% of the cases.”

As with other new strains, the potential impact of the BA.2 strain is not fully known.

“It’s thought that this is probably 30% more contagious than the BA.1 subtype and we all know what January looked like with the rapid spread of cases here in our region,” Dr. Fogarty said. “As always, we should not panic. The measures that have been preventing folks from getting sick and importantly from being hospitalized or placed in the intensive care unit from other strains of COVID are valid here — so vaccination against COVID-19 and getting the booster when we’re able. If we keep pushing the vaccination we will achieve a better level of immunity in our whole population.

“The best protection is immunization. For folks who have immune system problems or if they are at higher risk wearing a good quality mask when you are indoors in public spaces is always wise. Even though we don’t have a mask mandate, people can make the individual choice of wearing a mask to protect themselves. You can stay distant from others and, obviously, continue good handwashing and other hygiene practices.”

Follow this link for more information from the CDC:

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#variant-proportions