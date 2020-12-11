Should gyms and salons be included in New York’s COVID-19 micro-cluster strategy?

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says restaurants and bars have proven riskier than places like gyms, hair salons, and barbershops, raising the question on what business should be subject to micro-cluster zone restrictions.

The micro-cluster zone restrictions were put in place to target clusters of COVID-19, with the goal of reducing transmission. Some local town leaders are questioning why business where transmission is provably low are subject to heavy restrictions.

In the Town of Gates, only some areas fall under the orange zone, meaning business across the street from one another can be subject to different restrictions. The town supervisor tells News 8 that’s a necessary evil to beat the virus.

“To be honest with you kind unfair a little bit because we have one business who is in the yellow and then 20 feet away there’s another business that is in the orange zone,” said Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta. “So, I feel bad for these businesses but we have to do what we have to do to bring us back down to the yellow.”

Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley says he sees this as a consequence of the zone strategy, which wouldn’t have happened if the entire state was shut down.

Seeley says transmission hot spots point more towards indoor dining, and he hopes the governor considers relaxing restrictions on salons, gyms and personal care services.

“Since we’ve gone into orange, our cases have doubled and we’ve gone into uncharted waters,” Seeley says. “I think there’s a compelling case to be made that gyms and salons aren’t the cause to this. I hope the state is taking a look at that.”

During a briefing Wednesday, Governor Cuomo Called indoor dining dangerous, and said he had data on COVID-19 spread happening in restaurants. ​The zones do have the benefit of allowing some business to continue — a positive for areas with low cases of COVID-19.

“There’s going to be some, for lack of better words, winners and losers in all this,” Seeley says, “and people that are in a close proximity that are going to operate under different guidelines. that’s the consequences of trying to more tactical of this rather than shutting the entire state down.”

Leaders say 70% of COVID-19 cases in the state can be traced to small, indoor gatherings, and while they can’t control all aspects of people’s personal lives, these business restrictions are something they can control.

Going forward, the zone categorization will be based largely on hospitalization rates and capacities.