Setting parameters for social distancing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director for Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, discussed the importance of social distancing as it relates to COVID-19 and some of the situations where people are falling short Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Devine specifically addressed children and playdates, family visits, and friends gathering socially. He explained that children should not be playing in close contact with friends. “We really want to avoid contact with other children and other families,” Dr. Devine said. “That’s the message we’ve been conveying all along and we continue to convey that now.”

Family members need to be careful as well. Adult children should limit contact with their parents or grandparents. Similarly, friends need to make sure they are observing social distancing as well. “I think the main point here is we don’t need to lock the doors and not open them,” said Dr. Devine. “We still can get outside and take a walk, but that six feet distancing is still critical. You don’t want to be walking side by side with somebody.”

As far as family and friends go, Dr. Devine noted you can still be social online through things like Zoom, Skype and FaceTime.

He added that he believes social distancing is working in Monroe County and that we need to continue to practice it to help flatten the curve.