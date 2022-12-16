ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca Park Zoo’s Chester the Lion has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the zoo.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said that Chester was showing symptoms such as a mild cough and decreased appetite. After a test conducted by Cornell Animal Health Diagnostic Center, experts confirmed that the African lion tested positive.

Dr. Chris McKinney, a veterinarian at Seneca Park Zoo, said that they will be monitoring both Chester and the other lions as well, as it may be possible the other lions were exposed.

“Chester continues to do well and has mild symptoms. Given the lion’s social structure, we can assume the female lions have been exposed as well, but they have displayed no obvious symptoms to date,” Dr. McKinney said. “We continue to monitor bloodwork and keepers are closely watching for any additional symptoms.”

The Seneca Park Zoo confirmed that all of their cats were vaccinated for COVID-19 and were given boosters.