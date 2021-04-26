Seneca Park Zoo, museums, movie theaters begin increased capacity Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As of Monday, museums and zoos are allowed to welcome 50% capacity and movie theaters can allow 33%.

An additional 30-40 people will be filling the seats at the 500-seat Dryden Theatre due to the move from 25% to 33% capacity. Jared Case is the curator of film exhibitions at the Dryden.

“This is something that has been here for 70 years now, people are familiar with it, it feels like home. It feels like normal to come back to the Dryden Theatre,” said Case. “People have been asking about 50, 75% over the summer which will change the way we seat people.”

The theater is selling tickets online, blocking off every two seats, and requiring masks at all times. It is also adding an extra day; beginning next week they’ll be open Tuesday through Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Seneca Park Zoo is now welcoming 50% capacity, which is up from 33%. Pamela Reed Sanchez is the president and CEO of the Seneca Park Zoo Society. She said advanced tickets are still required.

“We are managing traffic inside the indoor exhibits, so if you go to the animals of the Savannah Building or the Rocky Coasts Gallery or Eco center, you may experience a wait to get in, a small wait and a line,” said Sanchez.

The Rochester Museum and Science Center isn’t open on Mondays, but will also be moving to 50% capacity beginning Friday. Hillary Olson is the president and CEO and said they have plenty of space to keep everyone safe.

“We’ll make sure the show schedule is a little more packed for the planetarium,” Olson said. “We wanna be able to be open seven days a week right when the kids get out of school so somewhere in the middle of June I think that announcement is coming.”