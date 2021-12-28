Seneca County handing out thousands of KN95 masks this week

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca County is handing out 15,000 KN95 masks to residents this week.

The masks are first-come, first-serve for residents. Health officials say the KN95 masks are more effective than cloth masks at filtering out the COVID-19 virus.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29, you can find the masks here:

All Town/Village Halls

Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo

Seneca County Community Counseling Center, 31 Thurber Drive, Waterloo

Waterloo Library and Historical Society, 31 E. Williams Street, Waterloo

Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga Street, Seneca Falls

Interlaken Public Library, 8390 N. Main Street, Interlaken

Seneca Falls Community Center, 35 Water Street, Seneca Falls

Waterloo Community Center, 3 Oak Street, Waterloo

Seneca County is also offering moderna booster appointments along with testing for the virus. Information on scheduling can be found on the county’s website.

For hours of the above places, contact the specific locations.