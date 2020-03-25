Seneca County confirms first case of COVID-19

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca County announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday. A person from out of the area tested positive on March 22 and is completing their mandatory isolation at a residence in Seneca County.

The county health department is continuing to monitor for COVID-19.

“We have been preparing for cases of COVID-19 in Seneca County,” said Seneca County Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart. “Now is not a time to panic but to increase our emphasis on social distancing and staying home.”

For more information from the Seneca County Health Department on COVID-19, you can call (315) 539-1920 or email COVID19@co.seneca.ny.us.