Sen. Schumer on COVID-19 in NYS: ‘real problem is a Federal problem’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a conference call with media on Wednesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) discussed the latest COVID-19 coronavirus outbreaks in New York state.

Fresh after a multi-billion dollar bi-partisan deal funding the Federal Government’s response to COVID-19, Schumer is demanding a renewed sense of effort from the White House. The Senator wants the Trump Administration to increase testing for the virus “immediately.”

The U.S. currently has over 1,000 individuals who have tested positive for the virus, 200 of whom are in New York State. But that number could be much higher than we think, said Schumer. “When you can’t test, you don’t know who has the virus and who doesn’t, it leads to further spreading of the virus,” said the Senator.

Schumer also said it causes undue fear. “It leads to all kinds of panic among people who think they might be exposed and have no way of knowing if they are.” The Senator said “inadequate” testing efforts on behalf of the Federal government is likely resulting in under-inflated numbers.

Schumer helped negotiate that bi-partisan bill just last week, which allotted $8.3 billion in emergency funds for COVID-19. The Senator has serious concerns that “containment zones” like New Rochelle, New York will become more common, making the need for tests even greater, and the supply of test kits even more scarce.

“This is going to be a problem that’s continued,” remarked the Senator. “It’s very likely that there will be other communities in New York State that will have to experience some of this containment.”

Tuesday night Schumer met with New Rochelle’s mayor, Noam Bramson, to discuss how the COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted the community. Schumer wants testing to be far more accessible in communities like New Rochelle, who have had an extreme experience with the virus. Schumer says that the lack of test kits is due to a slow-moving Federal government. He said Bramson told him over the phone on Tuesday that it is the Federal government, not the State, that is making the situation in New Rochelle worse.

“I asked him about what was going on what what was his biggest problem,” said Schumer. “And he said, ‘Look. The State is doing a good job.’ He [said] has confidence in them, that the localities are doing a good job, he has confidence in his local folks, but the real problem is a Federal problem. That there are not nearly enough testing kits for the community from the Federal government.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus can include “mild to severe respiratory symptoms” including cough, fever, trouble breathing, and pneumonia.