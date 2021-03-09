Sen. Schumer: Federal government to take over vaccination program in weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — While in Syracuse Tuesday to lay out specifics for the American Rescue Plan and the relief funds coming to Upstate New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said there will be changes to the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

“The federal government is taking over vaccines, because when the states and localities have done it they haven’t had enough information,” Sen. Schumer said.

The senator said the federal takeover of the vaccination process will happen within weeks in Central New York and beyond — removing existing eligibility restrictions in the process.

“The federal government, within a month, will set up centers all over Central New York,” Sen. Schumer said. “They will remove all these requirements and people can just line up and get the vaccines.”

The Senator Majority Leader said expanding vaccine access is a critical step to resuming pre-pandemic normalcy.

“It is hoped that by June, that enough people will have the vaccine that we can go back to life close to normal, and by September the latest, certain that life will be back to normal — with the vaccines coming from Washington,” Sen. Schumer said. “Not through the state, not through the locality, because when it comes through the state and locality, they don’t know when they are … appointments get canceled. They have too many requirements. ‘Oh, you stood in line for four hours? Well it doesn’t say a thyroid condition is a special condition go home.’ ‘Oh, you’ll be 65 in three months? Go home.’ That kind of thing. So we have dollars for that.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.