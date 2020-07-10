Sen. Chuck Schumer calling to extend weekly $600 unemployment payment into 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the weekly $600 in federal unemployment benefits ending at the end of the month many people are starting to worry about making ends meet. Some lawmakers in Washington are trying to extend it.

Senator Chuck Schumer said he supports a bill to keep the weekly $600 payments going through January. The bill is called the Heroes Act and it was passed by the House last month. Under the proposal, it would be part of the $3 trillion relief package the House approved in May.

Jill Cody was let go from her job on April 15. She said the extra $600 has helped her tremendously. Cody said while she could live on unemployment alone it’s still tough to make ends meet. She’s been applying for new jobs but said nothing is a guarantee.

“I’d like to know that I’m not going to have to struggle. It would help with a lot of the bills and a lot of the stress people are going through right now being unemployed in the uncertainty going on,” said Cody.

Senator Schumer said these benefits need to continue.

“Most of them lost revenue through no fault of their own, lost their jobs through no fault of their own, they wanted to work and so I would like to extend it. We may have to improve it some and change it I’ve had a few ideas there, but to let it go down will make the economy much worse,” he said.

Some Republican lawmakers said they don’t support the Heroes Act because it’s a disincentive to return to work.