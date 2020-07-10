1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Sen. Chuck Schumer calling to extend weekly $600 unemployment payment into 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the weekly $600 in federal unemployment benefits ending at the end of the month many people are starting to worry about making ends meet. Some lawmakers in Washington are trying to extend it.

Senator Chuck Schumer said he supports a bill to keep the weekly $600 payments going through January. The bill is called the Heroes Act and it was passed by the House last month. Under the proposal, it would be part of the $3 trillion relief package the House approved in May.

Jill Cody was let go from her job on April 15. She said the extra $600 has helped her tremendously. Cody said while she could live on unemployment alone it’s still tough to make ends meet. She’s been applying for new jobs but said nothing is a guarantee.

“I’d like to know that I’m not going to have to struggle. It would help with a lot of the bills and a lot of the stress people are going through right now being unemployed in the uncertainty going on,” said Cody.

Senator Schumer said these benefits need to continue.

“Most of them lost revenue through no fault of their own, lost their jobs through no fault of their own, they wanted to work and so I would like to extend it. We may have to improve it some and change it I’ve had a few ideas there, but to let it go down will make the economy much worse,” he said.

Some Republican lawmakers said they don’t support the Heroes Act because it’s a disincentive to return to work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

