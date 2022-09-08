ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Local doctors are warning protection from COVID-19 vaccines, and the initial booster shot could wear off by this fall if you got your doses further back than spring.

Now that the CDC and the FDA have approved a new round of boosters with stronger components against the Omicron variant, doctors encourage you to get a new shot.

These second rounds of booster shots are equipped with new components that can fight off the Omicron variant, which earlier versions of the vaccine didn’t have. By adding this protection, doctors feel more confident we’ll avoid another outbreak and you’re less likely to experience long-term effects from COVID-19 in the future.

Last spring, medical research found Omicron strains of the Coronavirus are the strongest at evading protection from the original doses of the vaccine. Coming into the fall, doctors expect another wave to come; combined with flu season and said the newly released booster couldn’t come at a better time.

“Further out we get the more protection that we lose,” Dr. Emil Lesho of Rochester Regional Health explained. “We’re still protected but we lost a significant amount of protection. It’s got a component that is more specific to these latest strains of the virus and for a lot of us it’s been a while since we got our last booster.”

Health experts fear of opportunities to get a second booster are ignored, it could put local hospitals at or over capacity again — making resources scarce for non-COVID emergencies.

“There’s a shortage of healthcare providers and a shortage of nurses country-wide,” Dr. Lesho continued. “So, any strain that we can prevent on the healthcare system through vaccines that we know are safe and effective is important.”

Data from the New York State Department of Health shows everyone 54 years and younger in Rochester and the surrounding Finger Lakes region has less than 50% of their age group fully vaccinated and boosted. Doctors warn this puts many at risk of developing serious effects from covid in the future.

“Some people might think I got COVID, and I was down for a couple of days but it wasn’t that bad,” Dr. Lesho said. “However, for every one of those, there’s a person who also got covid and is still suffering from long-term symptoms. This brain fog, or extreme fatigue.”

Research from Rochester Regional Health and other medical outlets shows up to 60% of COVID-19 cases can lead to long-term effects. For locations of vaccine distribution, contact your local doctor and county health department.

Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a second booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, while Moderna is available for those at or above the age of 18. Earlier this week Governor Kathy Hochul received her second booster shot. Shipments of the new boosters are expected to arrive next week.