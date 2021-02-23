Second dose vaccine appointments with Wayne County rescheduled for Saturday

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Public Health Department has announced that those who were registered for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, February 20, will now be rescheduled to Saturday February 27.

“All persons who had previously been scheduled for the February 20 clinic DO NOT need to reregister for the February 27 clinic. Our office has been reaching out to all persons previously scheduled to notify them of this change. The appointment time from the February 20 clinic will be the same appointment time you use to attend the February 27 clinic. Please bring your registration ticket for the February 20 clinic with you on Saturday, February 27.”

The new appointments on Saturday will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Services Building at 1519 Nye Road in Lyons.

According to Wayne County Public Health, the second dose appointments scheduled for February 25 are not changed.