Second day of over 500 COVID-19 cases reported in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 511 new COVID-19 cases in the county Sunday. This is the second day in a row with over 500 new cases reported.
Saturday and Sunday’s new confirmed cases add up to 1,026. Saturday was the highest single-day increase to date. There were no new deaths reported over the weekend.
The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 379 per day, and the 7-day rolling average positivity rate in the county is 5.73%.
MORE: City of Rochester tightens restrictions after COVID-19 orange zone designation
There are currently 2,891 active cases in Monroe County. You can find more information on the county COVID-19 dashboard.
Here’s a breakdown of the new confirmed cases:
|6
|Female under 10
|8
|Male under 10
|24
|Female 10-19
|24
|Male 10-19
|49
|Female in her 20s
|29
|Male in his 20s
|42
|Female in her 30s
|39
|Male in his 30s
|52
|Female in her 40s
|28
|Male in his 40s
|52
|Female in her 50s
|49
|Male in his 50s
|35
|Female in her 60s
|25
|Male in his 60s
|12
|Female in her 70s
|12
|Male in his 70s
|7
|Female in her 80s
|7
|Male in his 80s
|8
|Female in her 90s
|2
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|1
|Female, Age Blank
|511
|TOTAL NEW CASES