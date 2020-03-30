Second city employee involved with distributing meals tests positive for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An employee of the City of Rochester has been diagnosed with COVID-19 — just days after involvement with the distribution of grab-and-go meals at the Carter Street R-Center.

The employee is an Ontario County resident. This is the second city employee to be diagnosed with the virus.

Officials say the employee last worked March 25, and didn’t have any symptoms until the following day. The worker did not go to work that day.

The center has since been deep cleaned three times, and all distribution sites have been following the precautionary measures recommended by the Monroe County Health Department.

These measures include wearing masks, gloves and extensive cleaning to decrease any risk of potential exposure to the public and employees.

“It is important that all of us wash our hands frequently and stay six feet away from other people when we are out getting essential items, like food, no matter where we go,” said Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza. “Those are the most important steps you can take at grocery stores, R-Centers and other places to help slow the spread of the virus.”

The distribution sites have served over 92,000 school age children so far. A complete list of distribution sites is available here.