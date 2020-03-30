Second city employee involved with distributing meals tests positive for COVID-19

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Open For Business

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Second city employee involved with distributing meals tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An employee of the City of Rochester has been diagnosed with COVID-19 — just days after involvement with the distribution of grab-and-go meals at the Carter Street R-Center.

The employee is an Ontario County resident. This is the second city employee to be diagnosed with the virus.

Officials say the employee last worked March 25, and didn’t have any symptoms until the following day. The worker did not go to work that day.

The center has since been deep cleaned three times, and all distribution sites have been following the precautionary measures recommended by the Monroe County Health Department.

These measures include wearing masks, gloves and extensive cleaning to decrease any risk of potential exposure to the public and employees.

“It is important that all of us wash our hands frequently and stay six feet away from other people when we are out getting essential items, like food, no matter where we go,” said Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza. “Those are the most important steps you can take at grocery stores, R-Centers and other places to help slow the spread of the virus.”

The distribution sites have served over 92,000 school age children so far. A complete list of distribution sites is available here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss