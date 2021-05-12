Seabreeze reveals plans to reopen safely May 22

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Seabreeze amusement park is preparing to reopen for the first time in more than a year on May 22. The park has protocols in place to make sure everyone is safe this summer.

Director of operations and park manager Genevieve Norris-Brown said welcoming guests back means so much this year.

“Just having everybody come back and welcome them and be outdoors and make those memories with their family since we didn’t get to do it last year I think it’s gonna be extra special,” said Norris-Brown.

To keep everyone safe, guests will have their temperature taken and answer COVID checkpoint questions before they enter the park. Seats are blocked off on certain rides to ensure distancing.

The capacity of the park will be determined by how many people can fit while maintaining social distancing.

SeaBreeze is testing rides today in preparation for their reopening on May 22. I’m learning what they’re doing to welcome guests back safely @News_8 pic.twitter.com/AjTNGJwK9X — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) May 12, 2021

“We would love to see the six foot distancing lighten up a bit if we could go to three foot that would be great, it’s hard to have six foot distancing on some of the attractions, every other row.”

Guests won’t have to wear a mask on the water park lounge chairs, when eating or drinking, or when on a water ride, but otherwise masks are required.

There’s a temperature checkpoint before entering the park, social distancing markers in each queue line, and hand sanitizer all around the park @News_8 pic.twitter.com/7vVvF2m9GK — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) May 12, 2021

Norris-Brown said a huge milestone was missed due to COVID last year, but they’ll be making up for it this summer.

“We do plan on celebrating the Jack Rabbit’s 101st birthday this year, it was 100 years old last year and we weren’t able to open so we’re gonna do a celebration for the Jack Rabbit.”

Tickets should be purchased at least two weeks in advance on Seabreeze’s website.

There’s also more than 100 hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.