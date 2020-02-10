Schumer wants federal government to pay back coronavirus spending

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Chuck Schumer wants the federal government to repay the money spent fighting against coronavirus.

Schumer said New York City has to respond to the outbreak, but it’s getting too expensive.

“Already the response to corona by New York City has cost over a million dollars, and they’re going to spend a lot more than that to prevent corona from happening, from spreading. If somehow somebody get here, it’s going to be very , very important and New York should not have to skimp on the dollars.”

Last month, Schumer successfully pushed the Trump Administration to declare novel coronavirus a public health emergency.