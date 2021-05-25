Schumer: Use social media to get younger people vaccinated

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on the federal government to push younger people to get vaccinated. His plan of action? Using social media.

Schumer says the government should utilize trusted social media and tech influencers to help bust COVID-19 myths. He says the 18 to 29-year-old demographic remains the most problematic group with the lowest vaccination rates.

The senator adds that they need a broader plan, including using YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok to encourage younger people to get vaccinated.