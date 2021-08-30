School vaccine mandate should be state decision: Monroe County school leader

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is just days away from the first day of school, a reopening which will feature all five days and masking for all.

“We’re excited to welcome students back across the county,” Bo Wright, president of the Monroe County Council of Superintendents, told reporters Monday.

Rising case numbers have prompted questions of a vaccine-or-test option for school staff; Wright said a decision like that should be up to the state.

“Our position has always been if that type of a mandate is going to come, it would be appropriate that it comes from the state and is dictated in law,” explained Wright, “as opposed to having individual school districts and boards of education making those decisions on an individual basis.”

Wright noted vaccinations among school staff in the county are already considerably high.

Meanwhile, the vaccine-or-test option at state-run hospitals goes into effect next month. Weekly demonstrations outside Strong Hospital in Rochester have opposed mask and vaccine mandates.

“I’m here today because I believe that we all have a choice in what we do to our bodies,” one demonstrator said at this Monday’s gathering.

Public health leaders and experts have stressed that successfully rolling out the vaccine is the crucial step to quash the pandemic, noting the shot’s efficacy in preventing severe disease.

With this month’s full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the calls for mandates in offices, schools and hospitals have gained more traction.