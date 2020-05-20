1  of  74
Coronavirus Facts First

Sanitizers and masks given to farm owners in Chili

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) – Local efforts to give a helping hand continue during the pandemic. Farmers and agribusinesses were given sanitizers and PPE in Chili.

Jason Bliek owns a vegetable and apple farm in Sodus. Right now, it’s tough for him to find employees.

“I have a couple of part-time guys right now. we’re finding that labor is going to be a problem, going forward. I try to do as much as I can myself,” said Bliek.

He usually sells his crops to the farm markets in Monroe County and surrounding areas. But some are closing or canceling. It’s hurting him and many other area farmers financially.

He got some help from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County and the New York State Ag and Market. The organizations handed out free sanitizers and masks in chili.

“We’re going to end up spending money in other places, I think, because the federation is pushing for prepackaged materials, which are going to be much more expensive and cleaning shelves and cleaning pipes and containers,” said Bliek.

“This is also a part of recent safety issues. The way that we are able to provide sanitizers to farmers, of course, saves them time, saves them money, and provides safety for their employees and themselves,” said Jarmila Haseler, agriculture educator at CCE.

Haseler says her program can help farmers by meeting them during these drive-thru pickups. They want everyone to support area farmers.

“Going to CSA farms or you pick farms is the most, recently, safest way and shortest food chain that people can go through,” said Haseler.

