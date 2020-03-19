Live Now
RTS waives bus fares, new procedure for getting on and off buses

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Regional Transit Service said starting Friday, all fares to ride the bus will be waived.

The waiving of fares will be in place through at least Sunday, April 19, or until the current State of Emergency is lifted, “whichever comes first,” the company said in a press release.

To further promote social distancing and the safety of everyone on the bus, customers will now use the rear door to enter and exit the bus until further notice. Customers with mobility limitations who need to use the ramp to board the bus will still be able to do so through the front door by signaling the bus operator. RTS also encourages customers to maintain a distance of six feet between each other on the bus, at the RTS Transit Center and at bus stops.

The new enter and exit procedures are in place for the 40 and 60-foot buses. If a weekly or monthly pass was recently purchased and not used due to social distancing, RTS said they will have a credit policy in place so it can be used in future trips. More information will be posted on the RTS website when it in available.

