ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Regional Transit Service announced it will revert its masking guidance only a day after making masks optional for both customers and employees.

Under the reinstated measure released Wednesday, customers and employees must wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth on all RTS buses and in the public areas.

Officials with the agency pointed to an executive order in New York State as the reason behind the change. The ruling, which is still in effect, states that masking is required on all public transit.

RTS issued the following statement in response to Tuesday’s lifting of masking:

“Following conversations yesterday with the office of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, it was made clear that the mask requirement on public transit in New York remains in effect for now, pursuant to a March 2, 2022, determination by the New York State Department of Health.“

Gov. Hochul is expected to release additional guidance for masking on public transit at a later point today as part of a coronavirus briefing. It will be live streamed on rocherfirst.com at 10:30 a.m.

