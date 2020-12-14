RRH doctor says transparency can help bridge vaccine distrust among minorities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Covid-19 vaccine may be on the way, but some are reluctant to take it, especially in communities of color.

Doctor Nana Duffy, Associate Director for Diversity and Inclusion for Rochester Regional Health spoke to News 8 about the topic and said transparency is going to play a big role. Dr. Duffy said especially among African Americans since systemic racism and historical events may have contributed to the distrust.

“What’s going to stand in between the distrust and successful vaccine rollout is going to be people and institutions that are trustworthy communicating the information in an honest way,” said Dr. Duffy.

In the latest poll by the Pew Research Center, about 57% of Black Americans won’t or are not sure they will take the vaccine. This even though Covid is nearly three times more deadly in Black and Latino communities.

However, with a possible vaccine solution, many remain skeptical.

“Honestly I don’t think that there should be convincing because it should be something that is optional so I mean if they had more it’ll need more time definitely it’s too new to anyone I have more confidence in to inject something into them,” said Yesenia Curly, skeptical about the vaccine.

“If everybody says I’m going to let someone else go first if everyone says that horse 50% of people say that where does that leave us in one month from now and six months from now,” said Dr. Duffy.

Dr. Duffy said a possible way to reach minorities is through messengers that look like them. The Black Coalition Against Covid echoed the same sentiment. They have begun releasing a public service announcement with a message geared towards the African American Community.

“They are people that are most vulnerable to this disease and have actually been present at multiple levels of the solution,” said Dr. Duffy. “I think people need to see it was there oh nice oh so-and-so got it they’re doing OK got it they’re doing OK.”