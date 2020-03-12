RRH announces visitor restrictions and screenings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All Monroe County hospitals including Rochester General and Unity Hospital will begin to implement new visitor restrictions and screenings starting March 13 at 12 p.m. in response to COVID-19.

This includes all Rochester Regional Health hospitals, facilities, and long term care facilities within and outside of Monroe County.

Officials say access will be limited to certain entrances only where visitors can be screened upon arrival.

Visitor Restrictions and Visitor Screening Details:

Visitors will be asked upon arrival if they are experiencing a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

Patients with a previously scheduled hospital appointment who exhibit symptoms will be provided a mask and asked to notify the department their appointment is with prior to entering.

Visitors with symptoms will be asked to leave the hospital/facility and advised to call their primary care provider.

Visitors with symptoms who are requesting to see end-of-life patients will be provided a mask and allowed to see their family member/friend.

Skilled nursing facilities will not permit visitors until further notice. All RRH volunteer programs are placed on hold until further notice.