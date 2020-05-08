1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Rochester Teachers Union president: ‘I don’t know how the district will survive this’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School Board has officially passed an amended version of outgoing superintendent Terry Dade’s 2020-21 budget. The district is still trying to close an $87 million budget gap.

The passed budget will cut 198 teachers in addition to the 108 laid off last December. Rochester Teachers Association president Adam Urbanski said he doesn’t see how the district is going to survive this.

The budget also closes down five schools and cuts some funding for programs like the Bilingual Academy, Young Mothers program, and East High’s partnership with the University of Rochester.

“I don’t know how we will be dealing with the social and emotional trauma that the children will have when they return in September,” said Urbanski.

All but one board member voted ‘yes’ to the budget last night. Board president Van White was one of those ‘yes’ votes.

“We feel somewhat relieved that we were able to pass the budget, but we understand that there will be many families and many classrooms in the wake of this budget that won’t feel that relief,” said White.

Outgoing superintendent Terry Dade said he hopes most of the teacher cuts will be absorbed by teachers retiring or resigning. Urbanski said he thinks only half the cuts will be covered by this. He has concerns about the future of the district.

“We’re going to find ourselves hard pressed to find good teacher candidates to choose the Rochester City School District.”

White said the board has learned a lot throughout this process. The biggest take away- communication is key.

“I think you see a board that is more disciplined, more respectful, certainly more efficient and effective in getting the people’s work done,” White said.

City council still has to approve the 2020-21 budget. They’re set to vote on it in June.

White said the board’s next task is to find a superintendent. On Thursday, Assemblyman Harry Bronson released a statement saying they’ve chosen Lesli Myers-Small, former Brockport superintendent. The board hasn’t confirmed that news.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss