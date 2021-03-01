Rochester School No. 29 reopening rescheduled for Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — School No. 29 in the Rochester City School District — which was scheduled to reopening Monday after a COVID-19 outbreak — will now reopen Thursday.

The school was fully remote following an outbreak last week. School officials said one employee died after contracting the virus. On Friday, the district said contact tracing indicated there was no in-school transmission and it was safe to reopen.

On Sunday, Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small said out of an abundance of caution, reopening will be delayed until Thursday.

Late this afternoon, Superintendent Myers-Small @LCMLessons met with the staff of School 29 to discuss school reopening and determined that out of an abundance of care for the social-emotional health of the staff, School 29 will remain in remote learning until Thursday, March 4. — RCSD (@RCSDNYS) March 1, 2021

Students will remain fully remote until then.