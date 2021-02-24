Rochester School No. 29 closes temporarily amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District temporarily closed School No. 29 Wednesday, after eight employees tested positive for COVID-19. One of those employees has died.

The district sent a letter to families saying those eight positive cases were reported within the last month. According to the district, three employees who reported testing positive on Tuesday were last on school property February 12, before the winter break.

According to BENTE president Dan DiClemente, a janitor who was diagnosed with COVID-19 was on a ventilator with severe symptoms, and recently died.

Of the eight employees who tested positive, four are already out of isolation. The others are expected to be released from isolation this week.

Students at School No. 29 will move to remote learning as Monroe County health officials complete the contact tracing process.

COVID-19 testing will be available to any School No. 29 family or staff member who requests it.