Rochester researchers tracking down COVID-19 variants with viral DNA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine expands and more vaccination clinics open up, the community gets closer herd immunity with each passing day.

Dr. Emil Lesho, infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health says more eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine is a good thing – but herd immunity is still a ways to go.

“24 to 25% of residents here in Monroe County now have received their first dose,” he said. Dr. Lesho said when 70% or more of the county is immune through either having the virus and recovering or vaccination – it’s safe to say we will have achieved herd immunity.

In the meantime rare research efforts are being done locally that could help speed up all of this. The latest research technique catching attention is called genomic sequencing. I’s a way to track the variants of COVID-19 using DNA material.

Why is it important?

“If these variants become more dominant it will be important to note how that correlates with an increase in infection rate or possibly severity,” said Dr. Ed Walsh, infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health and professor of medicine at University of Rochester.

Dr. Walsh says this work affects a potential need for variant vaccines.

So how does the process work?

Think of the virus like a passport – each new place you go to, you get a new stamp.

“You get a clinical sample, through swab, and then extract genetic material from that, genetic material in the case of coronavirus is RNA, which has its own set of challenges because its very delicate, can break down easily,” said Dr. Lesho.

Then the RNA is prepped to be purified and sequenced – meaning it becomes a complete genetic fingerprint.

That data – is then shared and compared with researchers across the world, who have been doing the same process. This step is important to get insight and meaning of where the mutations are starting and going.

Researchers say it’s not an overnight process – it takes several weeks to get that genetic info. It also takes expensive infrastructure, which not many health systems have. “It’s not a straight forward lab procedure, most hospitals cannot do it,” said Dr. Lesho.

“It’s a testament to the power of science, and how important it is to have a community willing to support science, and all the good infrastructure we have in place,” said Dr. Lesho.