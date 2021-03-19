Rochester Regional launches online vaccine eligibility, scheduling tool

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health’s online vaccine eligibility and scheduling tool launched this week. It’s similar to the one through the New York State Health Department, but even quicker.

Once someone answer ‘yes’ to one of the eligibility questions, they won’t be asked any more. Rebecca Alley is the vice president chief nursing officer for ambulatory services with RRH.

“It will tell you if you are eligible to schedule an appointment. If you’re not, it will let you know that as well, but if you’re eligible you will then get the link to schedule that appointment right on the spot,” she said.

Appointments can be made at the new vaccination site at the Reidman training center. The site has both indoor and outdoor clinics, making it convenient for people with mobility issues. Alley also said there’s a bus line straight to the reedman campus.

Between 400 and 500 people have been vaccinated each day it’s been open, since last Friday.

“Allocation does vary week to week, we typically find out on Sundays what allocation we’ll have for the week. Currently right now we’ve been receiving Pfizer pretty routinely which has allowed us to open this location to vaccinate.”

Ariel Fybush received her first dose Friday. She’ll be working at a camp this summer and said she’s glad she’ll be able to safely interact with people.

“It feels really nice. It feels really good to be able to do this, not just to get back to normal for myself but be able to get back to normal in the sense of the greater community and the world,” she said. “It was all pretty quick and painless. It’s definitely worth getting done.”

More appointments will become available on Monday when they receive more vaccine.