Rochester Regional Health treating allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health treated two cases of allergic reactions to the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
Health officials say both cases were mild, and allergists were able to successfully treat them to move forward toward the second dose.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, allergic reactions to the Moderna vaccine have been rare. Experts say these cases could help them learn how to better handle allergic reactions in the future.
The CDC recommends anyone who has a severe allergic reaction to any of the COVID-19 vaccines should contact an allergist.