Rochester Regional Health treating allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health treated two cases of allergic reactions to the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Health officials say both cases were mild, and allergists were able to successfully treat them to move forward toward the second dose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, allergic reactions to the Moderna vaccine have been rare. Experts say these cases could help them learn how to better handle allergic reactions in the future.

The CDC recommends anyone who has a severe allergic reaction to any of the COVID-19 vaccines should contact an allergist.