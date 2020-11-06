Rochester Regional Health to suspend all general hospital visitation as COVID-19 surges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health officials announced the suspension of all general hospital visitation due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 in the Finger Lakes region.

The suspension, announced Friday, goes into effect Sunday at 7 p.m. This includes Rochester General Hospital, Unity Hospital in Greece, UMMC in Batavia, Genesee County, and Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic in Clifton Springs, Ontario County. Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Newark, Wayne County suspended visitation last week. Officials say limited visitation will continue tor specific groups. According to officials:

Limited visitation will be allowed in the following cases:

Pediatric patients may have one support person on-site at a time. Two support people can alternate visitation.

Obstetrical patients may have one on-site support person and a doula.

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, and cognitive impairments, including dementia or who have conditions protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act, may have a support person who is medically necessary for their care.

Visitation at end of life.

In the above cases, visitation will only be allowed under the following conditions:

Visitors/support people will have their temperature checked before entering the hospital and then again every 12 hours while in a clinical area.

If a visitor/support person has a fever (100 degrees Fahrenheit or more) or displays symptoms, they are not allowed into the hospital.

Hospitals in the area suspended visitation earlier this year, but lifted the restrictions in late June as the pandemic situation improved in the region.

Gov. Cuomo, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza have all warned that COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly locally.

The governor called it a “serious caution flag” Thursday, and Friday, Dr. Mendoza said “We are heading to a slippery slope that will be hard to turn back from.”

With 174 new cases reported Friday, Monroe County has nearly 1,000 active cases, the highest number since late May.

