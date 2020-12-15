WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza, health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine’s arrival in Rochester

Editor’s note: This media briefing will be live streamed on this page at 11:15 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester area is scheduled to receive its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

“This has been an incredibly long nine months for our community and nation, but today is a monumental day in our fight against the COVID 19 pandemic,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “Today is the day most of us will remember for the rest of our lives, because today is the day we can talk about the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in our county.”

County Executive Bello was joined by Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, URMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos and Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo for a media briefing about the vaccine’s arrival locally.

“We know we have a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19,” Dr. Mendoza said. “It has been vetted, it has been studied, and it has gone through a very vigorous process. I will be getting my immunization tomorrow morning.”

Dr. Mendoza said he understood skepticism, but said it’s important to ask questions about the vaccine.

“It has come out relatively quickly, quicker than any other vaccine,” Dr. Mendoza said. “There are many legitimate questions. Before we can even talk about herd immunity, and get to the point where over 70% are vaccinated, we need to do our part in this community to ask these questions, answer these questions, and get to the point where enough of us our vaccinated. We got to this point because of conversation, collaboration, and cooperation across our community. We need to do that again.”

Dr. Apostolakos said the first shipment of vaccine arrived Monday night, and it has already been administered to some Strong Memorial Hospital employees.

“I can confirm some very welcome news,” Dr. Apostolakos said. “An initial shipment of Pfizer BioNtech vaccine arrived at Strong Memorial and late yesterday we were able to vaccinate 10 employees at Strong. The very first person in Rochester to receive the COVID vaccine, outside of a trial, was Carlos Rosa.”

URMC’s Chief Medical Officer said most employees surveyed were interested in receiving the vaccine.

“I should note that we surveyed more than 10,000 employees yesterday about their interest in being vaccinated,” Dr. Apostolakos said. “60% said they would like to participate as soon as possible, 27% were unsure, and 13% said were not ready to be vaccinated at this time. The Pfizer vaccine has proven safe and effective, in rigorous trials involving tens of thousands of people, with 95% protection against COVID-19.”

Dr. Mayor said Rochester Regional had also received a shipment of the vaccine.

“Rochester Regional Health has also received vaccine in our order from Pfizer and we will begin today to vaccinate a small number of individuals and ramp up the volume of our vaccine clinic into the hundreds a day later this week,” Dr. Mayor said.

Health officials said Tuesday should be celebrated by all.

“We’ve had to share a fair amount of difficult news over the past 9-10 months and I’m delighted to join with my colleagues to share this great news today,” Dr. Apostolakos said. “We expect to receive additional shipments of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine in the coming weeks. Hope for an end of this pandemic is on the horizon.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week the Rochester and Finger Lakes region would receive more than 11,000 doses from the state’s first shipment, which arrived in New York state Monday.

A critical care nurse who has treated COVID-19 patients in hard-hit New York City became the first person in the state to receive the vaccine as part of campaign to inoculate front-line health care workers.

On Tuesday, The Food and Drug Administration said its preliminary analysis confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, bringing it to the cusp of U.S. authorization.

