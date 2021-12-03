Rochester Regional Health to limit inpatient elective surgeries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is joining UR Medicine in limiting non-essential surgical procedures due to a rise in local COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The hospital system released a statement Friday saying inpatient elective surgeries will be limited at Rochester General, Unity, and Newark-Wayne Community hospitals beginning next week.
“Rochester Regional Health is aware of the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) updates to limit non-essential elective procedures. RRH has already taken the active step of limiting inpatient elective surgeries at Rochester General, Unity, and Newark-Wayne Community hospitals beginning next week. Due to the newly released NYS DOH guidelines, further adjustments to surgical schedules may be required. We are actively communicating with our patients as the situation continues to evolve. The health of our patients continues to be a top priority.”