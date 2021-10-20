Rochester Regional Health opens more COVID-19 testing sites for kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re a parent and worried your child is showing signs of COVID symptoms coming home from school, Rochester Regional Health has more convenient opportunities for you to get them tested. You can find out if your child has the virus in less than one day.

By the end of this week parents who have their kids registered in the health system of Rochester Regional or one of their clinical partners can get their kids tested at the Wilson Urgent Care next to the main hospital or the North Greece Family Medicine Clinic.

This is only for patients 18 and under and walk-ins are not allowed. You must first contact your primary care physician who is affiliated with Rochester Regional and explain how your child is feeling and the symptoms they are showing to be approved to schedule an appointment.

This way parents do not have to wait all day to take their kids to the main pediatric center in the hospital where the ER and ICUs are already stretched thin to add COVID testing to their lengthy list of responsibilities.

Any testing kit is covered under all insurance plans accepted by Rochester Regional. Results can come back in as little as 24-48 hours at the max.

“The biggest issue was just getting access, our schedules would just be full by 8:30 am,” Pediatrics Care Director Dr. Steven Schulz said. “Then anyone else who called in after that time would not be able to get in. What that has allowed us to do is to make use of our triage system we would be able to figure out those kids that have mild symptoms that have not been exposed and can get a test ordered.”

The triage system to schedule an appointment with your primary care physician is open 24 hours a day but getting a test can only be done Monday through Friday 9:00 am-5:00 pm. The kind of test offered will be nasal swapping. Other sites are being planned to open in Newark and Geneva.