ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health announced they will no longer require the COVID-19 vaccine to be employed with them starting Friday.

The New York State Department of Health recently repealed the mandate for healthcare workers to receive the vaccine — something that RRH says they align with to acknowledge the evolving landscape and the need for flexibility.

“Our priority has always been the health and safety of our employees, patients, and community,” said Charlene Wilson, the Chief Human Resource Officer at RRH. “With the NYSDOH’s repeal of the vaccine mandate, we believe this change will provide increased choice and autonomy for our dedicated staff.”

In addition, former employees that left RRH will be allowed to re-apply and return to the organization.

With all of that in mind, RRH added that they encourage all employees to consider getting the vaccine.

They will also maintain COVID-19 vaccine availability at their facilities for those who want to receive it.

News 8 has reached out to URMC on whether they will remove the COVID-19 vaccine for employment. This story will be updated with more information.