Rochester Regional Health expanding visitation at area hospitals beginning Monday

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is expanding visitation at area hospitals beginning next week.

Officials say effective Monday, visitation at Rochester General Hospital, Unity Hospital, Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and United Memorial Medical Center will expand to allow a maximum of two visitors per patient per day for up to four hours each at the bedside. 

Due to social distancing concerns, only one visitor will be permitted at a time. Visitors will be required to check in after being screened at the door.

Other changes to the policy include:

  • Pediatrics (permits two support persons together).
    • Each patient may have two support persons 24/7
  • Labor and Delivery (permits two support persons together)
    • Each patient may have two support persons 24/7.
  • Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (permits two persons together).
    • Each patient may have one support person 24/7 and one visitor for a maximum of four hours per day during scheduled visiting hours.

Visitation hours:

  • Rochester General Hospital: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Unity Hospital: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic:  12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Newark-Wayne Community Hospital: Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • United Memorial Medical Center: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. 

Officials say visitation is still prohibited for ED patients, COVID-19 positive patients, patients awaiting COVID-19 test results, cancer infusion centers, and inpatient behavioral health (chemical dependency and mental health).

More information can be found here.

In November, the hospitals suspended visitation as cases of COVID-19 rates began to rise in the Finger Lakes region. In February, both hospitals resumed limited visitation as the COVID-19 positivity rate fell and the holiday surge in cases decreased.

