Rochester Public Market asking customers to be ‘in and out’, practice social distancing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve been to a grocery store in the last week you’ve probably seen a lot of empty shelves. Stores are trying to keep up but the virus has some people buying in bulk. The Rochester Public Market is also seeing a lot of traffic during this time.

Usually the market serves as both a shopping trip and a social gathering, but the virus is changing that. Jim Farr is the director of the market. He said he wants to avoid crowds of people and since the majority of the vendors are outside it makes it easier to maintain a safe distance. He said he wants people getting in and out quickly.

“Normally we encourage you to hang around at the market and the social aspect is part of it but during this time we just want people to come with a purpose,” Farr said.

Grocery stores like Wegmans are experiencing supply and demand issues. On its website, Wegmans assures customers:

“Know that we continue to receive shipments to our stores every day. Although we may not have every variety available, we are working hard to give our customers options in each category.”

Winford Hamilton owns D&L Groceries Inc. He said he gets shipments every two weeks and it’s been hard to keep up with bulk-buying.

“Most of the things like baked breads and stuff we get through bakeries, it’s been gone. So we have some on order but we won’t have until this weekend, maybe Thursday or Friday,” Hamilton said.

Farr said some vendors are helping people get the items grocery stores are having trouble keeping on the shelves.

“One of our potato vendors this time of year usually sells half a truck of potatoes he sold two full trucks of potatoes. On Saturday we had a vendor sell almost a thousand dozen eggs because they couldn’t get eggs anywhere.”

Farr said people who know their vendors personally should consider calling ahead and having their order packed up and ready to be picked up quickly. This Saturday the market will be allowing a different traffic flow to account for this. People who are just picking up call-ahead orders can drive right through the market- something it usually doesn’t allow.