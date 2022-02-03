Cloth masks no longer accepted to attend RPO shows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced an update to its masking guidelines on their website Thursday

In short, cloth masks are no longer acceptable, effective immediately.

RPO officials say the change in what masks will be allowed was based on a decision from the University of Rochester, as the Eastman Theatre is a part of Eastman School of Music.

According to their new guidance, only surgical masks, KN95 masks, and N95 masks will be allowed.

Cloth masks, face shields, neck gaiters, masks with valves, and bandanas will not be allowed. Masks must be worn throughout the performance.