ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community organizations are teaming up to make COVID testing more accessible for all.

Beginning Monday, Untrapped Ministries, Mark’s Home Care and Rochester Family Mission will start administering PCR tests to people at their homes.

“The importance of the PCR exam is it is more reliable than the rapid test that is being given out by municipalities and the federal government. It’s not to say that you shouldn’t take the rapid test, but we really are encouraging our people to get the PCR exam so that they can know their status as it relates to COVID-19,” said Justin Morris, the Founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries.

The groups have set up a COVID hotline for those in Rochester to call if they need a test. Once you call, a trained volunteer will come and administer the test at your home, for free.

“We’ve taken people from the community, from the same underprivileged and underserved communities, and we’ve trained them on how to administer PCR tests,” Morris said.

He adds these workers will be getting paid to administer the tests.

“We started this initiative to bring equity to all forefronts of this work because a lot of times when we ask our people in these communities to do things, it’s always on a volunteer basis,” Morris said. “So we wanted to make sure that we’re able to pay the people who are actually going to be administering the test.”

Organizers say this initiative aims to help people in underserved communities who may not have access to COVID tests.

“The fact that people don’t have the ability to get to urgent care, don’t have the ability to get to a testing site, I think that it’s vitally important that we’re able to come right to their doorstep and administer these tests,” Morris said. “Also, it doesn’t matter how many people are in the house… if you have one person in the house, if you have 10 people in the house, we can get them all tested.”

The PCR test results will come back in three to four days.

To schedule an appointment, you can call the hotline number at 585-440-0008.