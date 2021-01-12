Rochester orange zone restaurant owner on board with state rapid testing plan to reopen businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Cuomo said the state is planning to set up hundreds of rapid testing sites to reopen businesses and events to the public.

He said the testing model used last weekend at the Buffalo Bills playoff game was a pilot program to see if it could be used to reopen more businesses and events.

“All early indications suggest this model was successful and it poses possibilities to reopen events to the public. Why can’t we use rapid testing to open restaurants in orange zones?” Governor Cuomo said Tuesday.

Jason snyder owns Blu Wolf Bistro, a restaurant in the orange zone. He said any solution to re-open restaurants is welcomed.

“I think it would be a huge help for everybody keeping safety up. Knowing they tested negative before they can go out to dinner would give people that sense of security,” Snyder said.

Governor Cuomo said the state is looking to open hundreds of pop up rapid testing sites designed for people to stop in hours before going out to eat or to any social event. They’ll know results in 15 minutes. Snyder said he wants to know what would be required of restaurants in this scenario.

“I think adding more on the restaurants plate with everything else we have to do with cleaning sanitization could get difficult. If we’re the police for this it could lead to a lot of problems with the guest, I think it needs to be clearly laid out for everybody.”

The governor said he doesn’t want to wait until the summer to get these rapid test sites going and he said the state will get started on it right away.