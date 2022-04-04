ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, he is asymptomatic and working from home.

“Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans today tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement reads. “At this time he remains asymptomatic. He is working from home and following the appropriate protocols associated with a positive test result. He urges the people of Rochester to continue following the Monroe County Health Department guidelines to minimize their own exposure to the virus.”

According to health officials, there were 2,081 new COVID-19 cases reported in Monroe County over the seven days before Mayor Evans tested positive. The county reported a seven-day rolling average of 297 new cases per day.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza linked the recent rise in local cases to the omicron subvariant BA.2, which was identified in our area late last month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.