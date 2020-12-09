Rochester Latina radio host, 15 family members test positive for coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Angelic Mendez is a radio host at La Mega ROC 97.5. She tested positive for the coronavirus seven days ago and believes she contracted it from another family member.

“We were together. No idea how my sister got it. That’s the million dollar question,” said Mendez.

A million dollar question, because Mendez says her family has kept a tight bubble throughout the pandemic knowing how serious it is. Unfortunately she and 15 other family members contracted it, including her 94-year-old grandmother.

“She lives with my aunt, her daughter, that also tested positive. Then her husband, who also lives there, tested positive,” said Mendez. “So they are all taking care of each other. She’s OK, thank god she hasn’t had to go to the hospital, but her cough is really bad.”

Local Radio host from La Mega Roc 97.5 Angelic Mendez tested positive for #Coronavirus. But 15 of her other family members did too, including her 94 year-old grandmother. We’ll hear from her & why #Latinos are so vulnerable at 5PM on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/2HeH5AW9J7 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) December 9, 2020

According to a report from Common Ground Health, Latinos and other communities of color are more vulnerable to severe disease and death from COVID-19.

The reason they gave is because a significant amount of them live in multifamily households and are still less likely to work remotely and more likely to use public transportation — potentially leading to higher exposure of the virus.

“Either people are not educated enough, or they’re just in denial. They don’t want to accept it could happen to them. The minute they start having any type of symptoms, they want to blame it on the flu, a cold or allergies,” said Mendez.

With a possible vaccine on the horizon, Mendez remains optimistic.

“I would have to wait at least three months, being negative, not having the virus, in order for me to get the vaccination — and for it to be effective. So, If I could get it today, I would definitely get it,” said Mendez.

In the meantime, she said she’s been drinking lots of fluid including hot teas, eating well and taking vitamins in efforts to fight it off.