Rochester doctors weigh in on boosters after Hochul announcement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week, a stamp of approval in no unclear terms from New York Governor Kathy Hochul: if you live in a high-transmission area, you should get a COVID booster shot.

“I want to be clear about that: live in a high-transmission area, there is risk if you personally feel that risk, and it’d be hard to imagine anybody who doesn’t you’re among people, you’re at work, you’re sometimes in public transportation, you should be getting a booster shot now,” said Hochul.

Doctors say priority for getting the booster depends on risk level and circumstances – priority number one is always getting people vaccinated in the first place.

“For some people, the boosters wont necessarily add to that protection you already have in terms of severe illness, but it might prevent you from getting infected at all and therefore decrease transmission from other people,” said Dr. Angela Branche with URMC.

A panel could approve boosters for all American adults at the end of this week, the AP reports.

A booster dose could help bring down the soaring infection rate, doctors say; COVID numbers in the Finger Lakes region remain some of the highest in the state, with a 7-day positivity rate pushing 9 percent.

“The intended effect is that it will reduce the transmission rate, especially for those who are far out from their original series, from their primary series,” said Dr. Emil Lesho with Rochester Regional Health.

As Dr. Lesho explains, if you get the booster, and lots more get it: bringing down infections can bring down the likelihood of another variant of concern.

