Rochester doctor gives update 5 days after receiving COVID vaccine, ‘feeling fine’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been five days since some front-line health care workers received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. One of those, a Rochester Regional Health physician who says she’s feeling great.

Dr. Laurie Kilbury-Taylor, is a DO and attending physician for emergency medicine. She says getting the vaccine was seamless: very minimal pain, no side effects. Just some arm soreness which was solved with Ibuprofen.

Dr. Kilbury-Taylor also has asthma, making her high-risk for COVID complications. She says this vaccine is going to make her job a lot less stressful, as she’s exposed to COVID-positive patients daily.

“I am very hopeful that this can help us take care of our patients with more confidence, this will reduce transmission and most importantly reduce the severity of the virus,” she said.

This vaccine is also making a difference in her home life. Her mother, who just started living with her, is also high-risk for COVID complications.

“I always worried about coming home, having to take care of her, and possibly transmitting COVID to her unknowingly,” she said.

While Dr. Kilbury-Taylor waits for her second dose in January, she just wants the community to know: do you research before you’re quick to make any judgements on the vaccine. Don’t just look on social media.

“Those aren’t reputable sources, Facebook, Twitter and things like that.

Dr. Kilbury-Taylor says reportedly, the first Pfizer dose is 40 to 50% effective, and the second shot boosts you up to around 90%.

She says if you’re familiar with a tetanus shot – this is nothing like that – and quite painless.