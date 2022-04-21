ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a rollercoaster week when it comes to masking mandates. One day a federal judge says they aren’t required on public transportation, only to have Governor Hochul reinstate the mandate for New Yorkers the next day.

Monroe and most of its neighboring counties are still labeled medium or high transmission areas. In those situations, we still should mask up per-CDC guidelines.

Community organizations have noticed the spike in cases and switched their focus to handing out more masks and Covid test kits at drive-thrus. Miguel Vargas of Rochester says this will keep him healthy in school.

“I still wear my mask just to stay safe,” Vargas told us. “Some of the other kids don’t really wear their masks like that like a little bit of the class.”

Doctors are not seeing hospital admissions rise at the same rate cases are in the community. But warn BA.2 can eventually push them to the limit omicron did if people do not use proper caution.

“There is always a lag in time between the cases in the community and people ending up in the hospital,” URMC Medicine Professor Dr. Paul Graman said. “So, we have to pay close attention going forward because people don’t get that sick right away.”

Per-CDC guidelines, people who live in a county with more than 200 new coronavirus cases per capita a week, or at least 10% of their hospital beds filled with covid-19 patients, should mask up when indoors.

Most of the Greater Rochester area falls under this category.

“We really don’t want to wait until we see so many cases in people that are going to be sicker and, in the hospital, dying,” Dr. Graman continued. “When you are on public transportation and indoor places with other people it makes sense to be masked.”

Back in mid-March, Monroe County and the Finger Lakes region combined had a seven-day average of 85 coronavirus cases. Thursday, that number has jumped to over 400 new cases.

Counties still in the low transmission stage include Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, and Orleans where infection rates have not reached a point where masking is recommended for all indoors.