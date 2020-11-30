Coronavirus Town Hall: Your questions for County Executive Bello, Dr. Mendoza and Rep. Morelle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 is on the rise in Monroe County, as the Department of Public Health has reported record highs for single-day increases in new cases, active cases, and hospitalizations.

Rep. Joe Morelle, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza will host a coronavirus town hall Tuesday on News 8 to answer your pandemic-related questions.

The town hall will air on TV and live stream online from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1.

Do you have coronavirus questions for Bello or Dr. Mendoza? Send us your questions to newsroom@wroctv.com, through Facebook, or through Twitter.

Your coronavirus questions

Maeve K. — Since more than 50% of the COVID spread is from asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread, why are there not more than those four orange zone testing sites for asymptomatic people? Early on I was able to get tested weekly to spot check that I was not an asymptomatic carrier, but insurance no longer covers testing unless there are symptoms. I feel there should be opportunities in every town for anyone that wants to be tested.

