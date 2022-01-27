ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is implementing a ‘test to stay’ policy, beginning Monday. The policy allows unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19, but not sick, to remain in school as long as they test negative.

According to the district, only students who are not fully vaccinated and exposed to COVID at school will be eligible for the new protocol. Families that meet the criteria will be notified directly.

So far, all testing for the program will be administered at Wilson Foundation Academy from 6:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on weekdays.

The district released the following guidelines for the program Thursday:

Not Yet Fully Vaccinated (one dose)

Test-to-Stay is required to remain in school for the instructional day only. Students must continue to wear a well-fitted, multilayer mask that covers the mouth, nose, and chin. Students who develop symptoms should stay home, notify the school, and get tested.

Test-to-Stay is required to remain in school for the instructional day only. Students must continue to wear a well-fitted, multilayer mask that covers the mouth, nose, and chin. Students who develop symptoms should stay home, notify the school, and get tested. Fully Vaccinated and Boosted if Eligible

Test-to-Stay is not required. Students may remain in school and participate in extracurricular activities while continuing to wear a well-fitted, multilayer mask that covers the mouth, nose, and chin. Students who develop symptoms should stay home, notify the school, and get tested.

Test-to-Stay is not required. Students may remain in school and participate in extracurricular activities while continuing to wear a well-fitted, multilayer mask that covers the mouth, nose, and chin. Students who develop symptoms should stay home, notify the school, and get tested. Fully Vaccinated, but Not Yet Boosted if Eligible

Test-to-Stay is not required. Students may remain in school for the instructional day only and continue to wear a well-fitted, multilayer mask that covers the mouth, nose, and chin. Students who develop symptoms should stay home, notify the school, and get tested. Extracurricular activities may resume 10 full days from the last date of exposure.

According to the district, ‘test to stay’ only allows a student to attend school for the instructional day. Exposed students will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities for 10 days after the date of exposure.

New York State changed its guidance on ‘test to stay’ on December 23. A number of local districts implemented the change at that time, including Greece, Henrietta, Pittsford, Gates-Chili, and Spencerport.

