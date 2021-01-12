Rochester City School District announces Phase 3 reopening date

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District announced its Phase 3 reopening date Tuesday evening.
According to the district, students in grades 7 – 12 who are not in specialized programs will be able to return to hybrid, in-person learning on February 22. Students from families choosing that option will spend 2 days in the classroom each week, and 3 days learning virtually.
Phase 2 remains on schedule to begin Monday, February 8. That’s when students in grades Pre K – 6 will be able to return to school.
Phase 3 Announcement Letter by News 8 WROC on Scribd