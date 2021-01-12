Rochester City School District announces Phase 3 reopening date

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) -- As of Tuesday, none of the sites listed in Monroe County are set to start distributing vaccines for Phase 1B, but it's expected to happen soon. When those sites are ready, you'll have to make an appointment. So how do you make an appointment, and why are state officials urging patience?

For the first question, on how to make an appointment: the state lists a vaccine hotline on their website, but due to high call volume, your best bet at this time may be registering through the website. Enter your name, contact info, address, some info about your work situation, and a list of available sites shows up if you are eligible.